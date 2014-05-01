...and Giroud agent is in London to finalize agreement with Chelsea! Here we go #transfers #CFC #Chelsea #AFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2018

Olivier Giroud’s long and interesting tenure at The Emirates has come to an end. Fabrizio Romano is reporting that his agent is in London to finalize a contract with Chelsea.The French forward will be able to move on from Arsenal now that Arsene Wenger has secured the services of Gabon international Pierre Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund.Giroud is just the last, in a long line of strikers to be linked with a move to Chelsea. Roma’s Edin Dzeko was their first choice, but complications with the deal related to tax payments ultimately scuttled it. Peter Crouch, Jamie Vardy, and others have all been linked to Stamford Bridge in recent weeks.As Chelsea acquires the big forward for late-game substitutions they desired, Michy Batshuayi will be allowed to move on to Borussia Dortmund on loan. By the end of Wednesday, the final day of the January transfer window, the three-team merry-go-round will be completed between Arsenal, Chelsea, and Borussia Dortmund.