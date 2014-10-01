Olivier Giroud: "I had offers from Dortmund, Sevilla & Roma. But Antonio Conte convinced me to join Chelsea." (Téléfoot) — Get French Football (@GFFN) February 4, 2018

New Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud spoke to French outlet Telefoot about his move away from Arsenal. During the interview, he revealed the other teams which had shown interest in him.“I had offers from Dortmund, Sevilla, and Roma,” said the French international. “But Antonio Conte convinced me to join Chelsea.”It’s interesting that Giroud received offers from Dortmund and Roma. Both clubs’ main strikers were also heavily linked to Premier League moves in January. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang eventually made the switch to Giroud’s old club, Arsenal. However, Edin Dzeko ended up remaining with Roma, which paved the way for Giroud’s move to Stamford Bridge.It’s unclear but likely that both Dortmund’s and Roma’s offers for Giroud were contingent upon their strikers leaving. In fact, it’s possible that Roma wanted to force Chelsea’s hand by taking one of their targets off the market, thus making Dzeko more valuable.Chelsea had been linked to numerous strikers throughout January.