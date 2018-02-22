Giuseppe Rossi scored his first Serie A goal in four years, giving Genoa the lead against Fiorentina earlier today. After the game, Rossi spoke to reporters about his goal, dedicating it to an old friend.

"I'm experiencing a mix of emotions, it is my first goal in a very long time. I played for 60-65 minutes today, which hasn't happened to me for a while, plus I scored against my former team. I have a lot of respect for Florence and for Fiorentina.

"Now I feel good but I'm tired. It was important to play, to prove that I'm fine and that I can be the Pepito of the past. The goal, in the end, is a bonus, a strong emotion," Rossi concluded.

"I would like to dedicate this goal to Sir Alex Ferguson. When I read the news of what happened to him I was very sorry," Rossi began.