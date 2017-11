Extremely talented, but equally injured Italian-American striker Giuseppe Rossi appears set for a return to Serie A. Per his social media account, ‘Pepito’ flew to Italy today as his return to top-flight football appears imminent.Though he has not provided any clues, it is widely assumed that he will join struggling Genoa , as soon as today. The famed club is struggling mightily this year as they sit in the relegation zone, and desperately need offensive reinforcement. The Italian international may just be that answer.