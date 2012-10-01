Giuseppe Rossi returning to Serie A, may sign today
29 November at 10:30Extremely talented, but equally injured Italian-American striker Giuseppe Rossi appears set for a return to Serie A. Per his social media account, ‘Pepito’ flew to Italy today as his return to top-flight football appears imminent.
Though he has not provided any clues, it is widely assumed that he will join struggling Genoa, as soon as today. The famed club is struggling mightily this year as they sit in the relegation zone, and desperately need offensive reinforcement. The Italian international may just be that answer.
Prossima fermata......#SerieA!!!! #comeback #calcio #Italy #passion #hardwork #NEVERGIVEUP pic.twitter.com/8R7WeV3mBv— GIUSEPPE ROSSI (@GiuseppeRossi22) November 28, 2017
Go to comments