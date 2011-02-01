Giuseppe Rossi's medicals with Genoa will last three days

Giuseppe Rossi is ready to kick-start his career once again and has returned to Italy and the Serie A to try his luck with Genoa.



The Italian-American striker, who was released from his contract with Fiorentina after a loan spell at La Liga side Celta Vigo, arrived in Italy today from Newark airport as widely reported. The player will undergo rigorous tests which will last over three days, due to his injury prone past.



Yesterday he underwent the first of the three days of medical tests in Milano and later on today he will once again undergo new tests as part of his preparations to sign for Genoa. Tomorrow, Friday, the former Manchester United and Villarreal striker will travel to Rome to undergo the last of his medical consultations at which point he will sign for Genoa until June 2018 with an option to extend for one more season, should he pass all three tests.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)