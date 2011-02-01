Giuseppe Rossi to Genoa: The full details

Giuseppe Rossi will resume his career and has decided to return to Serie A. The Italian-American striker, released from his contract with Fiorentina after a loan at Celta Vigo, departed from Newark Airport last night (as evidenced by photo published on its Twitter profile ) ready to embark on the next step of his career.



The goal is to return to the field and drag Genoa to salvation. "I'm fine, I'm happy,” said ‘Pepito’ to SkySport at Milan Malpensa airport. “I was greeted by Genoa fans today. Fiorentina-Genoa on December 17th will be a great match.”



Over the next few hours Pepito will undergo medical tests, the last step before becoming a new Genoa player. Davide Ballardini’s team will face Crotone in the Italian Cup tomorrow night and will be back on the field on Monday, the 15th day of Serie A. The last game Rossi played in dates back to last spring while Celta Vigo's shirt against Eibar. On that fateful day he tore his ACL for the fourth time. But now he is fully rehabilited.



Pepito Rossi is ready to join Genoa after the long period of rehabilitation in the United States. He waited for a call and it came from Ballardini.