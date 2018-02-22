Kingston ran into an old friend at the game on Saturday. Hey, Officer Hall! #FaceOfCity pic.twitter.com/6idTHJfstz — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) March 5, 2018

Former goalkeeper Tally Hall has found a second career after retiring from the sport in 2016.Originally tasked with saving shots, the American is now tasked with saving lives. Hall was officially sworn in as an City of Orlando police officer in March of 2017. Last night, he returned to his old stomping grounds.During Orlando City SC’s inaugural season in 2015, Hall made 23 appearances between the pipes. However, on Saturday he returned with a gun and a badge to help protect the fans and players during OCSC’s season opening draw against DC United.