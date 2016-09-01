Goals of Napoli stars spark regrets for Liverpool and Chelsea
16 December at 18:33Napoli centre-back Khalidou Koulibaly has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea over the last two years. The Blues made several attempts to sign the Senegalese defender in both summer 2015 and 16 but Napoli refused to sell their star.
Piotr Zielinski is another player to have been linked with a move to the Premier League as Liverpool were reportedly interested in signing him in summer 2015.
The Poland International revealed talks with the Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp but the Premier League giants missed out on the signing of the former Empoli star who moved to
Napoli instead.
Both players scored in the first half of Napoli-Torino this evening. Koulibaly netted the opener with a fine header whilst Zielinski did not lacked of cold blood in front of the goal as he bagged the partenopei’s 2-0 after 25 minutes.
Aside from today’s goals, Koulibaly and Zielinski are among the best players in Serie A this season and both Chelsea and Liverpool may regret not signing them in the past.
Napoli are currently leading 3-0 against Torino (LIVE UPDATES)
