Godin reveals Man City talk
27 February at 17:35Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin has opened up rumors linking him with a move to Premier League leaders Manchester City.
The 32-year-old central defender has become one of the world's best defenders and has helped the Los Rojiblancos win one La Liga title and reach two Champions League finals. This season, the Uruguayan has made 20 league appearances for the men in red and white.
Recently, the defender was talking to El Larguero, a program at Cadena Ser and he opened up a possible move to the Blue side of Manchester. He said: "I was looking at Manchester City, but I preferred to stay here to give priority to other aspects."
"I work for the day and never think about retirement. I do not see myself in the shirt of another Spanish club, but never say never."
Godin's contract at the Wanda Metropolitano expires in the summer of 2019.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments