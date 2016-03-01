Throughout the whole of the summer one of the big transfer stories has been Liverpool’s attempts to get their hands on Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk. After failing to do so, the Anfield club have had an indifferent start to the new campaign especially at the back where Jurgen Klopp’s side have been leaking goals at an alarming rate.



Another name that has been on the German tactician’s radar is that of Lazio centre-half Stefan de Vrij. The 25-year-old, who is an international team-mate of van Dijk’s remains in limbo in the Italian capital as contract talks continue stall and Klopp should take advantage of the situation and make a move in January.



For a start, de Vrij represents much better value than van Dijk; Klopp could in theory get his hands on the player for around €25M rather that the reported €70M it would take to prize van Dijk away from the south coast.



He will also pick up one of Serie A’s must underrated players of the past 12 months who has been at the heart of the Biancocelesti’s resurgence under coach Simone Inzaghi. Injuries curtailed his early career at the Stadio Olimpico but now we are seeing the true quality de Vrij has and the player Lazio thought they were signing from Feyenoord back in 2014.



Liverpool need defensive reinforcements for sure, de Vrij’s current price-tag would make him one of the bargain buys of the new year and leave the transfer kitty relatively untroubled.