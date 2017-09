Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has released a very pleasant interview with The Guardian to talk about his career and the incoming Champions League campaign. The ArgentineanEl Pipita has then joined Juventus in summer 2016 for € 90 million and, at the moment, he has 97 goals in 145 Serie A games.The Argentinean has told the Guardian how he managed to become one of the greatest strikers of our time: “My father was a defender, so he taught me all the things a defender does not like. In that sense, I had an advantage from the beginning.”, Higuain said.“Football for me is the most ever-changing sport in the world because you can go seven games in a row, scoring in all of them,Everyone gets used to seeing you score lots of goals, and then when you don’t score for two games they get surprised. That’s actually a rather beautiful thing, it’s cute. So, like I say, for me football is ever-changing. But, yes, it is still fun.”