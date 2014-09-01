Gonzalo Higuain reveals his goal-scoring secret
12 September at 14:53
Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has released a very pleasant interview with The Guardian to talk about his career and the incoming Champions League campaign. The Argentinean arrived in Italy in summer 2013 when Napoli signed him from Real Madrid for € 40 million. El Pipita has then joined Juventus in summer 2016 for € 90 million and, at the moment, he has 97 goals in 145 Serie A games.
The Argentinean has told the Guardian how he managed to become one of the greatest strikers of our time: “My father was a defender, so he taught me all the things a defender does not like. In that sense, I had an advantage from the beginning. The fact he played at the back meant he could show me what another defender would not want me to do”, Higuain said.
“Football for me is the most ever-changing sport in the world because you can go seven games in a row, scoring in all of them, then you don’t score for two games and already you’re doing badly. You’re in crisis. But that’s what happens to people who are strong at what they do, right? Everyone gets used to seeing you score lots of goals, and then when you don’t score for two games they get surprised. That’s actually a rather beautiful thing, it’s cute. So, like I say, for me football is ever-changing. But, yes, it is still fun.”
Go to comments