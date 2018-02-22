Arsenal may find an answer to their managerial crisis: another club is reportedly willing to take on Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman is in the second year of his latest extension at the Emirates, but has failed to deliver Champions League football for the first time since the 1990s. Even worse, his side is coming off a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, and the Gunners now find themselves a massive 13 points off fourth place, and the Champions League.

According to the report, Sam Allardyce is set to leave Goodison Park at the end of the season, with his football not earning rave reviews from fans.

The Merseysiders spent a huge amount in the summer, with Davy Klaassen and Michael Keane being just two names who jumped on board Farhad Moshiri’s ship.

Wenger “ticks all the boxes”, according to Football.London, as he has developed young players and regularly qualified Arsenal to the Champions League.