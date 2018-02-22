Andres Iniesta is set to miss Barcelona’s return

The Spanish international went off injured after just over half an hour of Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid at the weekend.

The Cules managed to craft an eight-point lead at the top of the Liga table with the win, helping them make up for their surprising midweek draw with Las Palmas.

But they’ve lost one of the best players of his generation in the process. Iniesta is expected to be out for 3-4 weeks, with Catalunya Radio claiming that he has sustained a “small tear.”

The 33-year-old will undergo further tests on Monday.

Coach Ernesto Valverde had some nice words for his midfield maestro, who has already won four Champions League trophies: “Without Iniesta we lose a unique player, irreplaceable. It’s difficult to find a substitute for his because there is no-one like him in the world. Let’s hope the injury is nothing serious.”