Real Madrid may be going off Eden Hazard,

According to the Evening Standard, the Champions League holders don’t sound so interested in the 27-year-old anymore. Hazard is, alongside Belgium team-mate Thibaut Courtois, being constantly linked to a move to the Chamartin neighbourhood.

The last five games have been poor for Hazard, as the Blues’ season has gone off the rails. The former Lille man has neither scored nor created a goal in that time, and was poor against Barcelona as the Pensioners went out of the Champions League at the Round of 16 stage.

Florentino Perez has been mulling a revolution for some time, especially as his Madrid side started the season awfully, and can only hope to win one trophy (the CL) now, being 13 points short of leaders Barcelona.

One idea was to jettison the regularly injured Gareth Bale in favour of a playmaker like Hazard.

The Blues, for their part, are hoping to keep the 27-year-old, who was instrumental as they won their last two EPL titles under Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.