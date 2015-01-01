Good news for Chelsea as Hazard is back to full fitness (pics)

SHOW GALLERY

Antonio Conte's Chelsea took on Leicester today in a very important game for the Blues. Chelsea started off this season on the wrong foot but have since beat Tottenham and Everton. In the end, the Blues came away with an important 2-1 away win as they are now back up there in the EPL standings. Other than the solid result, Chelsea fans can smile as Eden Hazard also played today for Conte's team.



He came on the the 78th minute of play as he replaced Cesc Fabregas. This is great news for Chelsea as Hazard is now fully fit to play again. You can view some great pictures of him in our Gallery section, as he is set to play some important minutes for Chelsea in games to come.