Good news for Juve and Tottenham as favourite manager to replace Zidane revealed
08 February at 11:00Real Madrid may need to replace Zinedine Zidane at the end of the season. The French manager has already won two Champions League while in charge of the Merengues but lack of positive results this season may convince Florentino Perez to part ways with the Frenchman at the end of the current campaign.
Zidane can only save his job through the Champions League, the only competition that the Merengues can still hope to win.
According to Mundo Deportivo, however, the La Liga giants have already identified the best possible replacement for Zidane. The Catalan paper reports Joachim Loew is currently leading the race to replace Zidane at Real Madrid at the end of the season.
The German tactician is reported to be Florentino’s no.1 pick ahead of Max Allegri and Mauricio Pochettino, two more strong candidates to take over at the Bernabeu in the summer.
Florentino’s preference for Loew, however, is really good news for both Juventus and Spurs.
Go to comments