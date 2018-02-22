Manchester United are planning a heck of a sale in order to nab Gareth Bale.

The Welshman is out of playing time at the Santiago Bernabeu ever since the likes of Isco and Asensio have risen to the top, prompting Jose Mourinho to plot a swoop for Bale.

According to the Mirror, however, this move comes at a condition: the Reds are also planning to sell Anthony Martial in order to finance the coup. The 22-year-old is very much liked by Juventus, among others.

The Frenchman has started less than half of the Mancunian side’s games this season, but still managed eleven goals and seven assists in all competitions. Despite being the Red Devils’ joint second-best EPL scorer this season (nine strikes), he finds himself left off the teamsheet because of his “languid” approach, with rumours rife that he doesn’t follow Mourinho’s orders automatically, and often asks for explanations.

While the Red Devils have been tailing Bale for a long time, Real Madrid are reportedly losing patience with Bale, with Florentino Perez himself shopping elsewhere for big names, like that of Eden Hazard.