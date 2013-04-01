Good news for Napoli as Koulibaly’s agent plays down transfer rumours

Agent of Kalidou Koulibaly has released an interview with Radio Crc to talk about his client who is known to be a long time transfer target of Chelsea. Antonio Conte’s side tried to sign him last summer but their efforts were in vain.



“We’ve just extended our contract with Napoli and we want to stay”, Bruno Satin told Radio Crc.



“Napoli can enjoy the performances until 2021. We had requests from nobody, Koulibaly will stay at Napoli. There is no release clause included in his contract with the club. These, however, are private matters which only concern the player and the club.”



​Chelsea offered € 58 million to sign Koulibaly in the summer but Napoli managed to keep him at the San Paolo convincing him to sign a contract extension with the club.



The Senegal International is currently on International duty with his national team but although his agent confirms Koulibaly will stay at Napoli, Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne have yet to reach an agreement over their contract extensions.

