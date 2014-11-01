Good news for Real Madrid as Sergio Ramos won’t face Champions League ban for elbow
04 May at 15:55Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos was said to be in danger of being banned for the next two Champions League games after that TV footages spotted his elbow on Atletico Madrid’s Lucas Hernandez during the Champions League semi-finals first leg between Real and Atletico on Tuesday night.
According to Cadena Cope, UEFA’s discipline inspectors will meet on Friday to discuss the behaviour of the Merengues’ defensive star although Spanish journalist Arancha Rodriguez has just revealed through her official Twitter account that UEFA won’t ban Real Madrid’s number 4 for his elbow.
La UEFA acaba de confirmarme que no entrará de oficio ni sancionará a Ramos. https://t.co/m8teaohqOM— Arancha Rodríguez (@AranchaMOBILE) May 4, 2017
Sergio Ramos’ action is similar to the one of Giorgio Chiellini who elbowed Monaco’s Radamel Falcao yesterday night during Monaco-Juve. Yesterday’s referee Lahoz, however, spotted Chiellini’s foul and booked the Italian defender. Sergio Ramos’ elbow, on the other hand, was not seen by Martin Atkinson and that’s why Spanish media reported the Real Madrid star could have been banned after trial by TV footage.
