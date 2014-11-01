La UEFA acaba de confirmarme que no entrará de oficio ni sancionará a Ramos. https://t.co/m8teaohqOM — Arancha Rodríguez (@AranchaMOBILE) May 4, 2017

Real Madrid starwas said to be in danger of being banned for the next two Champions League games after thatduring the Champions League semi-finals first leg between Real and Atletico on Tuesday night.According to Cadena Cope,although Spanish journalisthas just revealed through her official Twitter account thatSergio Ramos’ action is similar to the one of Giorgio Chiellini who elbowed Monaco’s Radamel Falcao yesterday night during Monaco-Juve. Yesterday’s referee Lahoz, however,Sergio Ramos’ elbow, on the other hand, was not seen by Martin Atkinson and that’s why Spanish media reported the Real Madrid star could have been banned after trial by TV footage.