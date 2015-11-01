The Red Devils have been linked to Icardi in order to provide the goals, the Argentine scoring 18 goals in Serie A, but recently leaving a cryptic tweet possibly hinting at a departure.

Speaking at a press conference, the Portuguese Coach claimed that he was totally satisfied with the attackers he currently has at Manchester United. Real Madrid are also known to be very enthusiastic about Icardi, who is wanted to replace the faltering Karim Benzema.

The Red Devils Coach said that

"Rashford can play on the left and the right, Alexis is exactly the same.

"All of them apart from Lukaku can play from behind as the second striker that's why I say that it's bad for you because you like to have things to write and speculate, especially in the summer, but I don't want attacking players so don't speak about attacking players that are coming here because nobody is coming here.”

Icardi has been reported to have got into altercation with Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic in the recent draw with SPAL.

"We have Alexis, [Romelu] Lukaku, [Anthony] Martial, [Marcus] Rashford.