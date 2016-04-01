Good news for Real: Neymar entourage plotting PSG exit
24 January at 18:50Neymar and his entourage are planning a departure from Paris, according to reports from Spain.
The Brazil international moved to the French capital for a stunning €222 million and has scored with abandon in Ligue 1 and Europe, but his recent booing by the Parc des Princes has pushed his people to reconsider his move.
L’Equipe write that the Brazilian didn’t take the whistling and jeers very well. The crowd believed he should have let Edinson Cavani take a penalty in the 8-0 thrashing of Dijon, which would have allowed the Uruguayan to become PSG’s best ever scorer.
Though the club denies that Neymar knew about the record, it is alarming that reports indicate that the Brazilian finds Ligue 1 to be too hard on attackers, and the referees too lax in enforcing the rules.
As Sport reported earlier, alarm bells are ringing in Paris at the prospect of losing Neymar. After all, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard of his alleged wish to leave…
