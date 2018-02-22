A new actor is going to play a decisive role in the Mauro Icardi debacle, according to Tuttosport.

The Turinese paper reveals that the super-agent has tried to sneak his way into the Argentine’s graces, only for the striker’s current representative (and wife) Wanda to turn him down.

This could be key to understanding where Icardi ends up, or if he even leaves. Raiola is known for being Paris Saint-Germain’s current mediator, and is currently working with Marco Verratti.

Manchester United fans will also know that the agent is representing a number of their players. Is this potentially good news for Real Madrid?

The Inter captain has netted a magnificent 18 Serie A goals this season, but has slowed down somewhat of late. Could he end up leaving the club, with rumours of a rift with a number of team-mates abounding?

The Merengues have been perhaps chasing Icardi the longest out of these three (Icardi’s €110 million release clause isn’t valid in Italy, he doesn’t have one).