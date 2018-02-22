Good news for Spurs and Man Utd as Inter make decision on midfield target
14 April at 10:15Reports from TuttoSport say that Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante is not Inter Milan's first choice priority signing in the upcoming summer transfer window.
The 23-year-old midfielder, who is on loan from Benfica at the Bergamo based side, is a product of the AC Milan youth academy. He has impressed for Atalanta this season in the heart of the park, appearing 30 times in the Serie A and finding the back of the net eight times.
Reports from TuttoSport suggest that the Man Utd and Tottenham target Cristante is not anyway near Inter's list of transfer priorities in the upcoming transfer window.
Atalanta president Antonio Percassi did confirm Inter's interest in Cristante, but he also said that the nerazzurri aren't the only side to be after the midfielder. And apart from that, Inter don't see Cristante as the club's first choice target for the upcoming summer transfer window.
Luciano Spalletti wants a midfielder of an international standard and not someone like Cristante, who is valued at 30 million euros despite not being a player of an international standard. Spalletti would prefer someone like Kevin Strootman or Bayern Munich star Arturo Vidal.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
