Juventus fans have been handed some rather good news: it appears that Bayern Munich have no interest in signing Anthony Martial, Sport Bild claim.

As quoted by 101greatgoals, journalist Christian Falk says that the Bavarians already believe that they have enough talent on the wings, and don’t want the 22-year-old when they already boast the likes of

We recently reported that Juventus want the Frenchman as a player who can make a difference up front. Tottenham and Chelsea are also very interested in the former Monaco man, who has scored a total of eleven goals in all competitions this season.

Signed for

Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.€ 50 million in 2015 (including add-ons), Martial began life at Old Trafford with 13 Premier League goals in his first season, but it now appears that Jose Mourinho wants to sell the Frenchman in order to generate some funds and reinforce his side.