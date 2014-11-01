Borussia Dortmund are set to ask for more than

100 million for American wonderkid Christian Pulisic.

The young Yellow & Black star has been excellent in recent months for the Bundesliga side, and is wanted by Liverpool and Manchester United.

Fresh from having a go at recent

65m sale Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke

Pulish was quoted by ESPN this week as saying that he was a fan of the Red Devils when he was growing up.

“Of course, the Premier League is an unbelievable league. You never know in football what can happen, so right now, I’m focused with Dortmund, and yeah, that’s that,” he told the American website this week.

“I was definitely a big fan [of Man United]. Of course, right now I am under contract with Dortmund and I’m not looking around or doing anything like that so I’m very focused there. But, yeah, it’s cool to hear all this stuff.”

The American international has scored six Bundesliga goals and made eight assists over the last two seasons.

wants to offer the 19-year-old a new deal.