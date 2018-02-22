Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale won’t remain at Real madrid past the summer,

Both players are having disappointing seasons, and this has prompted Florentino Perez to go shopping for other names to replace them.

It’s been months, according to the Spanish outlet, that this decision has been made.

Both have struggled in front of goal, Bale with form and fitness too. Benzema continues to do a good job in build-up, and always seems to have a role in his team’s goals, but has only scored five Liga goals this season, and made eight assists in the competition.

Bale, for his part, wants to return to the Premier League, where teams like Manchester United, Chelsea and even Tottenham want him. Perez is, in fact, reported to have promised the Welshman that a move can be arranged if a decent price is put on the table.

Benzema, for his part, seems to have China in his future. Perez is hoping to earn something like 200 from the double departure, enough to fund an offensive for the new playmaker (Eden Hazard?) or Harry Kane...