​According to the Mirror, the way to the Belgian is clear because the Stamford Bridge side has veered onto Alisson, the

65 million-rated Roma goalkeeper.

​Recent reports indicated that the Brazilian was ready to leave Serie A to join Liverpool, and that he saw Anfield as the next stage of his career.

​Courtois, for his part, recently revealed that “if Real Madrid have an offer, they will talk to my agent”, while also adding a few weeks ago that his “heart was in Madrid”, because his former partner is raising their kids there.

​Florentino Perez appears to have given up the pursuit of David De Gea, and Courtois is known for loving the Spanish capital, where he used to play for Atletico.

His father recently revealed that he had spoken to PSG, but that he had been critical of their “lack of winning culture”. This kind of comment could prompt a move away from Stamford Bridge if Chelsea (who are fifth) don’t make some progress on the Champions League front...