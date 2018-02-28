Wenger had already said before the League Cup final that his future wasn’t in his hands:

“You try to master what you can master, what is above you . . . you will not decide your future in your newspapers and I am exactly like you. I am an employee and I give my best for my club that I love.”

---

Thibaut Courtois has provided us with another huge twist: he’s recently met with PSG, according to reliable Belgian outlet

The Diables Rouges goalkeeper has been linked to a move away to Real Madrid, and was recently

Yet the news isn’t as good as PSG fans think it is: according to his father, Thierry, the 25-year-old

"The Parisians haven't had success in the biggest competitions. Their DNA isn't like that of the other major European clubs, and that frightens him. Thibaut wants guarantees that the club has that kind of ambition."

Could this also be a dig at Chelsea, who weren’t in the running for the jug-eared trophy last year, and drew 1-1 at home to Barcelona recently, making qualification to the quarter-finals of this season’s edition an uphill task.

PSG enthusiasts (and Atletico Madrid fans!) were really hoping that the 26-year-old hadn’t hurt himself very badly on Sunday, when he was carted off in tears against Marseille after rolling his ankle.

Yet news emerged earlier in the week that the 222 million signing had fractured his metatarsal, causing him to be absent for 6-8 weeks.

PSG had been sitting on the decision to employ the Brazilian, in the hope that he would somehow make next Tuesday’s big game. The Parisians lost the first leg of their Round of 16 clash 3-1, despite taking the lead.

Fans of the Ligue 1 leaders are now hoping that Angel Di Maria can do the job, or indeed that Marcelo, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric really will miss the game...