

Some huge news for Real Madrid: Robert Lewandowski has decided to drop his former agent, something which has been interpreted as the desire to move to another club.

The Bayern striker has been his usual prolific self this season, but has long been linked to a move away from the Allianz Arena.



Renowned Polish journalist Mateusz Borek‏ broke the news.



This is seen as being good news for the numerous clubs that are pursuing the Pole: Barcelona and PSG are also known to be interested in the striker. PSG in particular are having to deal with the falling out of current No.9 Edinson Cavani and new arrival Neymar.



The French side may want to sign a big name like Lewa in order to convince the increasingly frustrated Ney that the club is ambitious enough for him.



Fans of the Parisian side will be particularly impressed, seeing as Zahavi played a big role in bringing Neymar to the French capital last summer, eventually pocketing 35 of the total €222 million of the deal.