Goodbye Chelsea: Milan stalwart to stay after Chinese owners OK new deal
22 December at 11:28Milan star Jack Bonaventura is set to snub Chelsea and remain at AC Milan, according to a report from Sky Italia (via football italia).
The 25-year-old had already agreed to a new deal with the Rossoneri, but every new contract now needs to be jointly approved by the current owners, and the ones set to take over in March.
Seeing as it is uncertain whether Sino-Europe will ever find the money to buy Milan, this requires them to OK every single deal.
Bonaventura is set to extend his current deal until 2020, when previously it would have expired the previous June.
More importantly, the Italy midfielder - recently called up for the friendly defeat to France - is set to earn 2m after tax, with Fininvest and Sino-Europe set to split the bill halfway.
Bonaventura had attracted interest from Chelsea recently, with the Londoners tempted to offload Oscar and Cesc Fabregas, and the Italian being the kind of talent who can play all over the midfield.
