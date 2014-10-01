Bundesliga giants Schalke have denied rumors which suggest that midfielder Leon Goretzka has agreed to join Bayern Munich.

Multiple reports and those from Marca and German daily BILD had reported yesterday that Schalke’s prized asset Goretzka has reached an agreement with the Bavarian outfit to join them for free next summer.

Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel has played down rumors of an agreement. He told Sport1 earlier today: “He has not informed us that he has decided to leave. I trust Leon and his agent with whom I was in contact yesterday.”

While it almost clear that Goretzka will see out his contract at the Gelsenkirchen soon, the likes of Juventus, Barcelona, Liverpool and Tottenham are also said to pursuing the German international’s services. Goretzka’s agent Jorg Neubauer has previously told: “Once Leon’s decision is made, Schalke will be informed about it.”

And while rumors continue to do the rounds, Goretzka’s deal at Schalke expires next summer and the midfielder is now free to hold talks with clubs, with the winter transfer window now open.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)