Goretzka tells Juve, Liverpool, Barça and Man Utd when he’ll chose his next club
03 December at 12:50It is no secret anymore that every top European club want to sign Schalke 04 and Germany star Leon Goretzka. The 22-year-old will see his contract expire at the end of the season and it is unlikely to see him pen a contract extension with his current club given that clubs like Juventus, Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United (just to name a few) are interested in welcoming his services.
Bayern Munich and Arsenal are also being linked with signing the talented centre midfielder who is being regarded as one of the most exciting footballers of his generation.
Reports in Spain claim Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus have already made contact with the player’s entourage.
Meantime the player spoke about his future after Schalke’s 2-2 draw against Koln.
“[My next club] is not a matter of money, I only need to decide what’s the best solution for me. I will take a decision by the end of January”, the Germany starlet said.
