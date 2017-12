It is no secret anymore that every top European club want to sign Schalke 04 and Germany star Leon Goretzka. The 22-year-old will see his contract expire at the end of the season and it is unlikely(just to name a few) are interested in welcoming his services.Bayern Munich and Arsenal are alsoReports in Spain claim Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus have already made contact with the player’s entourage.​Meantime the player spoke about his future after Schalke’s 2-2 draw against Koln.“[My next club] is not a matter of money, I only need to decide what’s the best solution for me. I will take a decision by the end of January”, the Germany starlet said.