Graziani: 'Juve or Napoli? I don't have any doubts ...'
11 September at 09:10Francesco Graziani (ex Torino and Roma striker) spoke to the Radio Sportiva (via Napolipiu) about this Serie A season, here is what he had to say on the matter: "Napoli are the team that excite me the most when I watch them play. They really play a very attractive style of football and I like to watch them very much so. Juve? They are different, they live by the plays of their champions".
Who would you choose between Napoli and Juventus for the league title? "I don't have any doubts, I would choose Juventus. Allegri's team win because they are very clinical and concrete. Napoli are very entertaining and they are a strong side but they aren't like Juve....".
Juve, Napoli and Inter are still perfect after three Serie A rounds as they all have nine points in the standings. Allegri's men are coming off 6 straight league titles as they will be hoping to win a 7th straight title in 2018... Can Napoli or anyone else stop them?
