Gremio's Vice-president: "We have only talked to Inter re Arthur"

The Vice-president of Brazilian giants, Odorico Roman, was interviewed by media outlet COPE regarding the transfer rumours surrounding midfielder Arthur, who has been linked with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Inter.



On a direct question regarding if any offers have come in for the player Roman was very clear stating that: "Arthur has only just signed a new contract with Gremio which has a redemption clause set at €50 million. If a club were to make an offer of let's say €25-30 million Arthur wont leave."



Roman then asked which clubs have expressed an interest in Arthur replying that: "Regarding Chelsea and Real Madrid I know from media reports that they are intrested whilst I can confirm that that our club has had formal contacts with Inter regarding a transfer."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)