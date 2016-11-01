Barcelona: Why Griezmann's potential summer arrival is bad news for another French star
06 February at 09:00
Barcelona are ready to rekindle their interest in French superstar Antoine Griezmann this summer. That’s the claim by Spanish portal Diario Gol, who also explain that his arrival could spell bad news for his international team-mate Ousmane Dembele.
The 20-year-old has had a torrid time with injury since his €100M move to the Camp Nou last summer. New boss Ernesto Valverde has not given the youngster many assurances either, having just splashed out on Brazilian play-maker Philippe Coutinho.
Now it’s believed that Dembele may be sacrificed in order to bring in Griezmann who has also been linked with a potential move to Manchester United.
Reports circulated that the Catalan giants were planning a move for the 26-year-old in January which led to his current club, Atletico Madrid, reporting them to FIFA.
After last weekend’s controversial incidents with Atleti fans during their 1-0 win over Valencia, Griezmann’s time in the capital could finally be coming to an end.
