Barcelona are ready to rekindle their interest in French superstarthis summer. That’s the claim by Spanish portal Diario Gol , who also explain that his arrival could spell bad news for his international team-mate Ousmane Dembele.

The 20-year-old has had a torrid time with injury since his €100M move to the Camp Nou last summer. New boss Ernesto Valverde has not given the youngster many assurances either, having just splashed out on Brazilian play-maker Philippe Coutinho.

Now it’s believed that Dembele may be sacrificed in order to bring in Griezmann who has also been linked with a potential move to Manchester United.



Reports circulated that the Catalan giants were planning a move for the 26-year-old in January which led to his current club, Atletico Madrid, reporting them to FIFA.



After last weekend’s controversial incidents with Atleti fans during their 1-0 win over Valencia, Griezmann’s time in the capital could finally be coming to an end.