Barcelona chiefs are confident they can land French striker Antoine Griezmann this summer. If that has a familiar ring to it, then it’s probably the fact that the Blaugrana have been linked with the 26-year-old for the past two years only for his current club, Atletico Madrid, to constantly knock back their advances.





This summer however, things look a little different and according to Don Balon , the power brokers at the Camp Nou are ready to make Atleti an offer they will find hard to refuse.

The portal claims that both defender Lucas Digne and midfielder Andre Gomes could be offered as part of any deal to bring Griezmann to Catalonia and failing that, the pair could be sold to help raise the funds necessary to get their hands on the Frenchman.



There are other ways of raising capital too; with one of the clubs highest paid stars, Andres Iniesta, still to decide his future at the club. If the veteran decides to leave, he could head to China and that would of course, trim the wage bill.