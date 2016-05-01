Griezmann agrees terms with Barcelona

While Philippe Coutinho and Yerry Mina’s respective arrivals remain Barcelona’s two priorities for next month’s transfer window, Blaugrana executives are already hard at work on sealing deals for potential summer arrivals too.



For several months now, they have been looking to complete the signing of Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann. The board and technical committee are determined to give Ernesto Valverde the best squad possible, and see the Frenchman as an ideal fit for the team.



According to Mundo Deportivo, he will cost Barça around €100 million, and president Josep Maria Bartomeu has signaled his intention to finalise a deal soon. Pep Segura and Robert Fernández have been working on the transfer for some considerable time now, and it seems their next marquee signing is set to be formalised come the end of the season.



Meanwhile, Grêmio midfielder Arthur remains a target and there is a high chance of him becoming a Barcelona player by the time next summer rolls around too.



(Mundo Deportivo)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)