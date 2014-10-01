These guys love the @NBA! Also a testament to how well the league has marketed around the world. #NBAXmas pic.twitter.com/D2sBQ0eUIw — Cristian Nyari (@Cnyari) December 26, 2017

Only days removed from his offensive “80’s party” costume, in which he dressed as a Harlem Globetrotter in blackface, Antoine Griezmann spent his Christmas in New York watching the Knicks. It should be noted, he did NOT dress in blackface.The French international, and Manchester United target, received tremendous criticism for the deeply offensive costume, and did himself no favors when he told people to calm down about it on social media. Though he claims to have worn it to honor basketball players, it appears he didn’t pay tribute to them in person.