Griezmann- Barça, Bonucci-Real, Darmian to leave Man Utd? Exclusive transfer ratings

By: Fabrizio Romano



​DARMIAN - Returning him to Serie A is definitely a desire for several Italian clubs. Inter Milan tried in January, now it is Juventus who is looking for a player like him for the team. The problem is José Mourinho, who does not want to let him go in the current season, which is why it will not be easy.



ICARDI - Mauro will remain at Inter, certainly for the next year and I believe even beyond. If Inter can secure qualification to the Champions League, it would bring his dream of playing in it for the Nerazzurri to fruition, and his contract would be revised (new length, new deadlines, and, above all, a new transfer clause). Real Madrid, Chelsea & co. are yet to go beyond initial interest.



GRIEZMANN - Barça will try to buy Philippe Coutinho as a priority. However, if they are unable to convince Liverpool to part ways, Griezmann is definitely a name on the list. Manchester United is another club that is interested in Griezmann, even though today it hasn’t discussed official offers. I would not exclude Paris Saint-Germain among the suitors either.



BONUCCI - There was no contact with Real Madrid. He will remain with AC Milan.



PELLEGRI – The Serie A team with the best chance to get him today is Juventus. Abroad, I would say to pay attention to the Paris Saint-Germain. In England he is being monitored by more than one team. They are in the evaluations stage, and are holding meetings to understand his price tag. Genoa wants €30/40 million base, between a fixed amount and bonuses.



OZIL & ALEXIS - Nothing can still be excluded for both. Arsenal is continually offering a renewal to Alexis Sanchez, but his lack of signature is an ominous sign. He is wanted by Bayern and PSG, and Manchester City has eyes on him. There exists a potential for Ozil to end up with Manchester United, but so far there are no definitive agreements. I think it's hard for him to stay at Arsenal.