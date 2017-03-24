Griezmann: Chelsea to challenge Man Utd for French star as agents confirm talks with ‘several’ EPL clubs
25 March at 13:30Antoine Griezmann will be one of the hottest names of the summer with the Atletico Madrid and France star that is a transfer target of the best European clubs out there. No secret that José Mourinho has put the Frenchman on top of his summer shortlist but according to reports in England, Chelsea have also joined the race to sign Griezmann in the summer transfer window.
The 26-year-old has a release clause of € 100 million included in his contract with the Colchoneros and Manchester United are reportedly considering matching the player’s minimum transfer fee.
It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will also be willing to match the player’s release clause, meantime the player’s entourage has confirmed that they are talking with several Premier League clubs denying, however, that any agreement has already been found.
“Many big European clubs, especially the English ones have asked information about Griezmann but he’s a player of Atletico Madrid and there are neither verbal or written agreements with any club”, the player’s entourage told L’Equipe.
