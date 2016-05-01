Antoine Griezmann may have made a lot of Atletico Madrid fans happy when he opted to stay at the club beyond the January transfer window, but tensions between the striker and supporters reached a new level on Sunday.



Reports in Spain suggested the 26-year-old had reached a secret agreement with Barcelona that would see him move to Camp Nou in the summer, but the Catalan side were forced to deny any such deal was in place.



Holding a 1-0 lead in the late stages of their league clash with Valencia at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday, Diego Simeone's men were on their way to a key victory when Griezmann got hold of the ball in injury time.



But the attacker was met with whistles and jeers from the home side and did not take too kindly to the reaction. Griezmann immediately looked up at the fans, kicked the ball away and clashed with those jeering him.



The striker even held a finger up to his lips to tell the crowd to be quiet.



The latest incident will only increase speculation that will surround him this summer.



