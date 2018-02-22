Griezmann gives Juve, Barcelona transfer hope
27 April at 22:25Antoine Griezmann spoke to beIN Sports (via IlBianconero) about his future, here is what he had to say on the matter to the press : " I am happy and this is what's the most important thing for me. Will you stay with Atletico next season? Well I don't know if I will be staying here next season. We have been talking about it let's see what will happen in the near future...".
The French star has a 100 million euros clause in his contract as Barcelona and Juventus have had interest in him for some time now. Barcelona are currently the favorites to land him but the Bianconeri might give it a go especially if they sell a few key pieces this summer.
