Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has handed Barcelona an ultimatum regarding a possible move, amidst links with Manchester United, reports say.

Griezmann is increasingly being linked with a move to the Nou Camp and reports have tipped the Catalans to be the favorites to sign the Frenchman, who has also drawn strong links to Manchester United. Griezmann is keen on solving his future soon and doesn’t want to be at the receiving end of a bidding war.

And it is said that he has asked for assurances from Barcelona about whether they would be sure of signing him or not. He wants to know whether the Nou Camp based outfit would be willing to trigger the 100 million euros release clause because he could chose to join United instead.

While Ernesto Valverde would like to sign Griezmann, he also has a host of other players to look at, if not the Rojiblancos star. The club feel that if Griezmann is willing, they would make a move.

Despite that, belief in Griezmann is flickering largely because of his lack of form this season. It is also feared that it could turn out to be another Arda Turan situation.

Kaustubh Pandey