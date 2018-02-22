Griezmann has heart set on Barcelona move
13 March at 14:35Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has his heart set on a summer move to La Liga giants Barcelona, reports from Don Balon say.
The 26-year-old French superstar has emerged as one of the world's best players since he joined the Los Rojiblancos from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2014. This season, Griezmann has scored 21 times for Diego Simeone's side in all competitions, racking up a tally of 11 assists too.
It is understood that Griezmann has his heart set on a move to the Nou Camp, with Barcelona and Ernesto Valverde very keen to make him a important member of the side. Barcelona are confident of getting the deal done in the summer.
French outlet LeSport10 did report that Atleti have made an attempt to keep him, but Griezmann's stance remains unchanged and he wants Barcelona just as much as the club wants him. The club will have to pay out his 100 million euros release clause and that will not be too big a problem for them.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
