Griezmann-Man United: According to the bookies, a deal is inches away

Manchester United have had interet in Antoine Griezmann for some time now but Atletico Madrid and the Red Devils haven't been able to find an agreement as of now. A move might still be likely come summer time as Mourinho had stated that United were going to sign a few more star players in the 2017 summer.



According to English Bookmakers, a Griezmann-Man United reunion is very very likely come summer time as they quote Griezmann's departure for United at 1.90 as of today. Chelsea and Manchester City come second and third with a 19.00 quote. Bayern Munich are quoted at 20.00 where as Juventus are the only Italian club to even make the cut as they have an unprobable 25.00 quote.



Theo Griezmann (Antoine's brother) added oil to the fire as he posted an Old Trafford picture a few days ago.



Griezmann is now fully concentrated on finishing off this year on a high for Simeone's Atletico Madrid but his future is in doubt. According to the bookies, a deal with United is more than likely at this point in time....