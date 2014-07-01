Griezmann may price himself out of Man Utd
08 January at 11:40Just as he was in the summer, Antoine Griezmann is being linked with Manchester United -- but they will have to dig very deep into their pockets to sign him from Atletico Madrid, according to the Sun.
The English outlet reports that Griezmann "will demand a staggering €450,000+ a week to snub Barcelona and join United."
The France international has been rumored to be the subject of an €100 million United bid in the summer but, with Barca also interested, the paper says United "have been told their initial wage offer of €300,000 a week is short of what Griezmann wants."
The forward will "ask for an extra €150,000 a week after seeing the huge sums other stars have gone for," according to the report, which quotes "an Old Trafford source" as saying: "The goalposts have moved significantly since the first attempt to sign Griezmann."
It’s unlikely, however, that the Frenchman will eclipse Philippe Coutinho’s monetary mark.
