As he celebrates his 27th birthday, French striker Antoine Griezmann looks set to become one of the big names on this summer’s transfer market once again.



Ahead of his country’s clash with Colombia, Griezmann ignighted the blue touch paper once again by declaring that; “My future will be decided before the World Cup.



“I want to go to Russia with a clear mind. The problem is always, not knowing where you will be playing. I explained to my sister that I want to know whether I’m staying or leaving Madrid before I leave for Russia.”



By our calculation, that gives the Frenchman 85 days to secure his future, which now begs the question – where next?



Barcelona have always been favourites to land the player should he decide to leave Atletico, but Spanish broadcaster TV3 has stated this evening that the blaugrana will only be allowed to talk to Griezmann,if he decides he is leaving the capital.



Standing by will be Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain; United boss Jose Mourinho sees Griezmann as the alternative to Gareth Bale, and the French champions elect may need someone to fill the shoes of Neymar, should he depart for Real Madrid.