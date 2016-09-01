Griezmann names the club he will never join

Antoine Griezmann has released an interview with L’Equipe to talk about his career and made a surprising revelation about the club he will never join. The Frenchman is said to be a priority target of Manchester United.



“My biggest dream is to win the Wolrd Cup with France, that would be better than winning the Champions League. Such a big win would make our fans proud, there would be nothing best.”



“I would join Real Madrid or Barcelona, why not? Playing for the best clubs in the world is a dream for every footballer, just like playing for Bayern Munich or some Premier League club. I’d never go to China, US or Paris Saint Germain.”



“As for their elimination from the Champions League I can only say that when a team concedes six goals it can’t be only the referee’s fault. I like Edinson Cavani, it’s amazing how he attacks and defends.”



“I also like Juventus, I think they will qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions League. They do not allow many goal chances, they are a very solid team, and they are similar to us.”

