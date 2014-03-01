Antoine Griezmann has kept the door firmly ajar on a possible summer move to Manchester United.

The Sun quotes the 25-year-old, whose late goal grabbed Atletico Madrid a share of the spoils in Saturday's derby against Real, spoke after the game and explained that it would be almost impossible to make the a move to the Bernabeu.

He stated that; “I won’t rule out” Real Madrid” but believes any possible agreement would be “dead” due to the unwritten rule which states neither club shall do business with the other. Comments like this will be music to the ears of Old Trafford officials who still have the player as their number one summer target.



Griezmann however, went on to add that; “I won’t rule anything out, but I’m happy at Atletico and hopefully I can stay here. We always believe, even if we have a minute left, that we can win. We’re very well physically; you could see that we finished the game better than Madrid.”



“Interest from Madrid? I can’t say ‘yes’ or ‘no’. You never know what can happen in football, but moving from Atletico to Real, I don’t know if it’s achievable. Very few players have done so. For this reason, I think its dead.”



It’s understood United have already tabled an £89M offer for the French hot-shot which meets the release clause in his current contract at Atletico.