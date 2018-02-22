Griezmann plays down Barcelona links but reveals when he could leave Atleti
08 April at 18:40Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann is said to be a long time target of Barcelona. The talented French striker has a € 100 million release clause included in his contract and according to reports in Spain the Blaugrana are willing to match his minimum transfer fee and sign him in the summer.
Talking to Telefoot, however, Griezmann has played down reports linking him with a move to the Nou Camp: “I don’t where those rumours come from but it’s fake news. I didn’t talk to Barcelona”, Griezmann revealed.
The Petite Diable, however, left the door open to Atletico Madrid exit claiming: “My future will be decided before the World Cup. In that period I only want to focus on my national team.”
Griezmann was also linked with Manchester United but Barcelona are reported to be leading the race to sign him at the end of the season. Earlier this week, Juventus were also linked with signing the talented French striker in the summer.
